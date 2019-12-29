2. Aubrey Trail guilty in sensational murder trial

It took a jury about three hours of deliberation in July to find Aubrey Trail guilty of the first-degree murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November 2017. The trial was filled with intense testimony and drama, none more so than when Trail interrupted the trial by cursing the proceedings and cutting his neck three or four times with a razor. He left the courtroom on a stretcher and wasn't back until the final days.
Aubrey Trail guilty in sensational murder trial
