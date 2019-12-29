2. Aubrey Trail guilty in sensational murder trial
View Comments

2. Aubrey Trail guilty in sensational murder trial

Aubrey Trail trial, 7.9.19

Aubrey Trail points to photos his attorney Joe Murray is holding while testifying in his murder trial in Saline County District Court in July.

It took a jury about three hours of deliberation in July to find Aubrey Trail guilty of the first-degree murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in November 2017. The trial was filled with intense testimony and drama, none more so than when Trail interrupted the trial by cursing the proceedings and cutting his neck three or four times with a razor. He left the courtroom on a stretcher and wasn't back until the final days.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News