AT&T inks 10-year wireless partnership with Dish Network worth at least $5 billion

Dish Network has entered into a “transformative, long-term strategic network services agreement” with Dallas-based AT&T making it the primary network partner for Dish’s mobile customers, according to a regulatory filing.

As part of the agreement, Dish agreed to pay AT&T at least $5 billion for access to its wireless network over the next 10 years. Dish had more than 8 million wireless subscribers at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

DISH is building out a virtualized 5G broadband network, positioning itself as adding necessary competition in the mobile carrier space and improving U.S. wireless operations. The company has spent billions picking up its own spectrum is expected to launch its first 5G network in Las Vegas in the coming months, and will expand its OpenRAN-based 5G network to reach more than 70% of the U.S. population by 2023.

“Teaming with AT&T on this long-term partnership will allow us to better compete in the retail wireless market and quickly respond to changes in our customers’ evolving connectivity needs as we build our own first-of-its kind 5G network,” Dish COO John Swieringa said in a statement.

The deal with AT&T will allow Dish to provide wireless services in the rural areas where it offers satellite TV, the company said.