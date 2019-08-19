Bellwood man has $1M Powerball ticket
Daniel Moore of Bellwood didn’t wait long to turn in his Powerball ticket worth $1 million.
Moore showed up at Nebraska Lottery offices Monday, two days after his ticket purchased at Parkview One Stop in Schuyler matched the first five numbers drawn: 18, 21, 24, 30 and 60 Saturday night. But it didn’t match the Powerball number: 20.
Moore, a regular Powerball player, said he’s planning to use his winnings to pay off his house and loans on a couple of vehicles, according to a news release. He also plans to buy the family’s excavating business. His father died this spring.
“Dad was looking down on you,” Moore’s mother told him.
Someone who bought a ticket in New York won the $148 million jackpot.
Iowa man dies in crash near West Point
WEST POINT — Authorities say an Iowa man died after his vehicle collided with another on a northeast Nebraska highway.
The collision occurred at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday on Nebraska 9 about 11/2 miles north of West Point. The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Jose Barrios, of Denison, Iowa, was killed when his vehicle ran into an oncoming vehicle driven by 28-year-old Michael Jensen, of West Point. Jensen was taken to a West Point hospital.
The collision is being investigated.
Man tries to rob Chili’s on Sunday
Lincoln police got called to an attempted robbery at the Chili’s Grill & Bar at SouthPointe Pavilions shortly before midnight Sunday.
Officer Angela Sands said the 26-year-old manager told police he was leaving when a man in the parking lot pointed a handgun at him and started running toward him.
The manager was able to run back inside the restaurant and go out another door to call 911.
Sands said video showed the would-be robber entering the Chili’s but leaving soon after without anything.
Man arrested after woman escapes
Police arrested a 34-year-old Lincoln man just north of 17th and South streets Saturday afternoon after a 911 caller spotted a woman trying to escape from his pickup.
Officer Angela Sands said police went to 17th and Harwood at 1:36 p.m. and found a 29-year-old woman hiding from Joshua Hoegemeyer. She told them while she helped pack things in his hotel room, he grew agitated and took off in his pickup with her in it, narrowly missing several poles and speeding up to 110 mph. The woman said she tried to get out, fearing the pickup may roll, but he threw soda in her face and sped up. She ultimately was able to jump out after he punched the rear view mirror, slowed down and turned onto a side street.
Police found Hoegemeyer in the area and arrested him. Prosecutors charged him Monday with first-degree false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance for residue in a meth pipe. He couldn’t legally possess a gun because of a felony conviction in 2017.
Man sentenced for having THC edibles
A Massachusetts man stopped on Interstate 80 near Milford last year with more than 1,600 pounds of THC edibles, THC wax and some marijuana was sentenced to jail time and three years of probation Monday in Seward County District Court.
District Judge James Stecker sentenced Anthony Iovieno, 45, to 90 days in jail (30 to start Monday, 30 in 2020, unless waived, and 30 in 2021, unless waived) for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Iovieno pleaded guilty.
After the Oct. 11 traffic stop led to the find, the Nebraska State Patrol called it the largest seizure of edibles on record for their agency.
A trooper stopped Iovieno for speeding as he headed east in a rented Dodge Caravan. He denied a request to search the minivan. But, after he admitted he had a small amount of marijuana, troopers had probable cause to search it. Inside, they found 488 boxes, each containing 50 THC candy bars, plus 465 units of THC wax and 11 pounds of marijuana.
Troopers estimated the street value at $550,000.
Man gets 5½ pounds of meth in the mail
Police arrested a Lincoln man at his home Friday morning after he got 5½ pounds of methamphetamine in the mail.
Officer Angela Sands said shortly after 10:30 a.m., a federal search warrant was served on a box sent to Lincoln from California and intercepted by the U.S. Postal Service.
She said the delivery contained five packages of suspected meth weighing a total of 2,501 grams. Sands said after it tested positive for meth, it was repackaged and delivered to Dylan Dahlgren, 27, of 6731 Rockwood Lane, who said he was expecting the package.
Police arrested him for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.