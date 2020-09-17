As US TikTok ban nears, here’s what we know about a deal

With just days to go until President Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok in the U.S. comes into effect, the race is on for owner ByteDance to win approval for its plan to avoid a shutdown.

Technology giant Oracle Corp. has emerged as the Beijing-based company’s chosen partner for a deal, beating out Microsoft Corp. There’s still much to be decided before the Sunday-night deadline. Here’s what we know so far, what’s still up in the air and what could happen next.

What We Know

* Who’s in and who’s out

Oracle confirmed in a brief statement Monday that it’s part of the proposal ByteDance has submitted to the U.S. Treasury Department to resolve the row over TikTok. The statement was light on details, but referred to Oracle as the company’s “trusted technology provider.” Microsoft, the previous presumed frontrunner, said its bid had been rejected.

* What the deal looks like

Instead of an outright sale, the transaction is being seen as a corporate restructuring. People familiar with the proposal have said Oracle would make an investment in TikTok, alongside existing ByteDance shareholders including General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital and Coatue Capital.