As holiday deliveries peak, mail carriers and trucks fill neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS — It is "D day" for delivery men and women around the country.

This week is expected to be the busiest of the holiday mailing and shopping season with many people rushing to mail gifts and cards in time for Christmas next week. But despite the unique supply chain headaches and labor shortages of this year, shippers kept up with demand and are on track to finish the year strong.

"This our season," said Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service. "This is when we shine and do our best."

The postal service estimates that it will process and deliver nationwide nearly 2.3 billion pieces of mail including cards and packages just this week as it reaches several of its deadlines to ensure items are delivered in time for Christmas including retail ground service by Wednesday, First-Class Mail by Friday and Priority Mail by Saturday.

FedEx's Ground services shipping deadline is also Wednesday. While UPS suggested ship dates are later, one local franchise owner recommended consumers send packages this Wednesday to make sure they get there on time.