As 1.2 million mortgage holders exit forbearance, unexpected hurdles

In the 18 months since the CARES Act first passed, over a million American homeowners took advantage of the forbearance protections the law provided for.

After a few extensions, the mortgage payment pause officially ended — or will be ending soon — for 1.2 million out of an estimated 1.7 million loans that remained in forbearance as of August, according to CoreLogic.

While experts say market conditions should prevent a wave of foreclosures, some borrowers are still struggling to get back on track.

Here’s what you need to know if your own forbearance period is coming to an end.

Forbearance is over for many

When the pandemic hit, Carl Johnson had to stop working as an entertainer at children’s parties. The Cincinnati resident knew he wouldn’t be able to keep up with his mortgage payments, so he went into forbearance 18 months ago.

Like millions of other borrowers, Johnson said his forbearance protections ended Sept. 30, and now he’s faced with having to catch up on his missed payments or possibly sell his home. He wishes he’d been better informed about how forbearance programs end before he applied.