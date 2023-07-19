Pallbearers remove a flag-draped transfer case bearing the remains of unidentified service members from a cargo plane at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on March 16. The remains have been buried at Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines since the 1940s and are thought to be American POWs associated with the Japanese transport "hell ship" Orokyu Maru, which was sunk by a U.S aircraft on Dc. 15, 1944.