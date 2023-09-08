Sep 8, 2023 56 min ago 0 1 of 2 Fauver Green, Related to this story Most Popular Lincoln man dies 9 days after alleged downtown assault, police say A Lincoln man has died more than a week after he was rushed to a local hospital with a brain bleed after police found him unconscious downtown… New grocery store opening at 52nd and O in Lincoln Fresh International Market plans a soft opening on Friday at 5220 O St., with an official grand opening planned for Sept. 16, according to the… Cover Five: One-score losses, shotgun vs. under center and DeShon Singleton’s role Yes, we're talking one-score losses in this edition of the "Cover Five," which also dishes more on the Huskers lining up under center more. Lincoln woman says she was 'shamed' by Southwest Airlines for way she was dressed Maggi Thorne, known for appearing on "American Ninja Warrior," said a flight attendant told her she wasn't "appropriately dressed" and might h… After Colorado and Deion Sanders’ debut win, betting line shifts away from Nebraska football Heading into Saturday, Colorado was a 9½-point underdog to Nebraska. The line has already started to shift in the wake of CU’s win.