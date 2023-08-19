Related to this story
Most Popular
Rev. Justin Fulton was relieved of his duties as the diocese's vicar general amid allegations he made "inappropriate and offensive comments" i…
Nineteen minutes into a two-hour interview with the Journal Star’s Amie Just, Trev Alberts stated the obvious: “I’m a little passionate about this.”
'If you're a baller, they'll find you': Nebraska overflowing with top-level football talent as high school season nears
The crop of 2024 seniors getting ready to begin their final seasons of high school football is one of the best the state of Nebraska has ever seen.
Lincoln police arrested two men Saturday for their alleged role in the sale of fentanyl that is thought to have killed a 23-year-old man, acco…
The state paid $17 million for an option for 300-plus acres near 112th and Adams streets, just outside of Lincoln, where Nebraska will build a…