𝙄𝙎𝘼𝘼𝘾 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙐𝘿𝙏

𝙶𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙸𝚜𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚍 | 𝟼-𝟿 | 𝙹𝚛. | 𝟸𝟻.𝟹 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟿.𝟺 𝚁𝙿𝙶

He’s got game: Traudt, a four-star recruit nationally by Rivals, intrigued college coaches with a strong summer performance playing AAU for Lincoln Supreme, then followed it up with a high school season in which he excelled in all five positions he played. Traudt is the Islanders’ point guard against full court pressure defenses, he’s their zone breaker with unlimited range beyond the three-point line and he’s their rim protector and inside presence both scoring and rebounding. Despite seeing double and sometimes triple teams, Traudt still shot 51% from the field overall, 37% from three-point territory and 79% at the free throw line. Traudt tied the single-game Class A scoring record with 57 points against Norfolk and also had games of 39 points against Omaha Bryan, 34 against both Bellevue East and Gretna and 33 against Lincoln Southwest. GI’s starting five returns intact next season, making the Islanders a team to watch in Class A next season.