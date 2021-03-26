𝙄𝙎𝘼𝘼𝘾 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙐𝘿𝙏

𝙶𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙸𝚜𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚍 | 𝟼-𝟿 | 𝙹𝚛. | 𝟸𝟻.𝟹 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟿.𝟺 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Undecided, has 28 Division I offers, the biggest from Virginia, Oregon, Kansas, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Wisconsin as well as Nebraska and Creighton.
He’s got game: Traudt, a four-star recruit nationally by Rivals, intrigued college coaches with a strong summer performance playing AAU for Lincoln Supreme, then followed it up with a high school season in which he excelled in all five positions he played. Traudt is the Islanders’ point guard against full court pressure defenses, he’s their zone breaker with unlimited range beyond the three-point line and he’s their rim protector and inside presence both scoring and rebounding. Despite seeing double and sometimes triple teams, Traudt still shot 51% from the field overall, 37% from three-point territory and 79% at the free throw line. Traudt tied the single-game Class A scoring record with 57 points against Norfolk and also had games of 39 points against Omaha Bryan, 34 against both Bellevue East and Gretna and 33 against Lincoln Southwest. GI’s starting five returns intact next season, making the Islanders a team to watch in Class A next season.
Coach mode: “Isaac’s spent a lot of time and effort working on his body and working on his skill set to get to where he is today. As far as being able to play inside-outside, that’s something he’s always had. Between his sophomore and junior season, he really started to recognize his potential and started to understand that he had to put some time into his body, develop a workout plan and build some strength around his skill set.” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough.
Game mode with Isaac:
Fun game he can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: “I beat them (the other Super-Staters) in the Connect four Hoops a couple times. One of the shooting games, too.”
Go-to games growing up: “I played a lot of Mario Cart, and I was pretty good at Fortnite when I played.”
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: “17 or 18.”