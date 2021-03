𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙒𝙀𝙄𝘿𝙉𝙀𝙍

π™·πšžπš–πš™πš‘πš›πšŽπš’ πš‚π™΅ | πš‚πš›. | 𝟻-𝟷𝟢 | 𝟸𝟻.𝟢 𝙿𝙿𝙢 | 𝟽.𝟢 πšπ™Ώπ™Ά

She's got game:Β Oh, man, does Weidner have game. In addition to scoring 25 or more points 13 times this season, including 43 against Hartington-Newcastle, Weidner averaged 6.4 assists and 6.4 steals per contest. She focused on improving her shooting coming into the season, and it showed as she shot 38% from beyond the arc and 57% from the field. Her stats were big, and her feel for games β€” when to take over as a scorer, when to feed teammates, when to speed up or slow down β€” was unmatched. A two-time first-team Super-Stater, Weidner finished with 2,282 career points, which ranks third all-time in the state, 740 career assists and 630 career steals; and she tied a bow on her prep career by leading the Flyers to a 25-0 record and a Class D-2 state championship.