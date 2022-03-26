𝙇𝙐𝙆𝙀 𝙅𝙐𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍𝙎

𝖢𝗋𝖾𝗂𝗀𝗁𝗍𝗈𝗇 𝖯𝗋𝖾𝗉 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟪.𝟢 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟫

College: Omaha.

Season flavor: Peanut better and better.

After averaging 6.3 points per game as a role player as a sophomore, Jungers was a long way from being a Super-State selection. Since then, the Creighton Prep senior has only gotten better and better with each successive game he played. His most dangerous shot is a midrange pull-up that would make any elite scorer jealous of his success rate, in addition to post and three-point shooting skills as well. That signature offensive move helped him average 18 points per game while leading the Junior Jays back to the state tournament. An Omaha commit, Jungers’ hard-working nature and athletic ability should get him on the court almost immediately.

Coach speak: “Luke is a gym rat who we would have to chase out of the gym because he is always looking to improve his game from all three levels. He gave us a ton of flexibility within our offense because he could stretch the floor but also post up when needed. Luke will have a great college career because he is willing to put the time and work in to always improve.” — Creighton Prep coach Josh Luedtke.

Three scoops with Luke

Favorite ice cream flavor: Cake batter.

Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.

The sweetest part of this past season: "Beating Westside at state."

