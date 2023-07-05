Kenny Dabill of Blue Ox Millworks (right) hands a sheet of plywood to Gary Rolf and Steve Hambek as they work to uncover Higgins boat PA31-17, which saw action in seven World War II battles, from its shipping container outside the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward on Monday. The LCVP (landing craft, vehicle, personnel) was discovered in 2021 halfsubmerged in drought-stricken Shasta Lake in Northern California.