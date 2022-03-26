𝙈𝙔𝘼 𝘽𝘼𝘽𝘽𝙄𝙏𝙏

𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖲𝗈𝗎𝗍𝗁 | 𝟧-𝟪 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟤.𝟨

College: Undecided.

Season flavor: Peppermint stick those shots.

Babbitt has a shot that's as good as, well, ice cream. Like her coach Bryce Meyers says, when Babbitt gets a good look at the rim and let's it fly, "We think it's going in." One of multiple lethal shooters on the Millard South roster, Babbitt knocked down 71 threes at an impressive clip of 41%. That included seven threes against Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena, which tied an all-class state tournament record. She also was the top free-throw shooter in Class A at 93%. Babbitt, whose Division I offers include one from Omaha, expanded her game, too. She began driving to the basket more as teams started to play her tighter on the perimeter, and her on-ball defense continued to improve. Behind Babbitt's consistent scoring, the Patriots finished 27-1.

Coach speak: "That's kind of her role, if she catches it and can get it off clean, we want her to shoot it. Her motor is getting better and better each year where she's making a better effort on the defensive end. She also knows that teams are going to start trying to take her away, so just getting used to being denied and moving without the ball, and all those things, are starting to come together for her." — Millard South coach Bryce Meyers.

Three scoops with Mya: Chocolate.

Favorite ice cream: Brownie.

Favorite moment of season: "Probably winning Metro Tournament or making it to state."

