𝙆𝘼𝙄𝙏𝙇𝙔𝙉 𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉𝙐𝙀𝙇

There's always been a cool treat at the end of each season for Emanuel, who is now 3-for-3 when it comes to helping lead the Tigers to state championships in Class C-1. This year's team won with a lot of new players, but with Kaitlyn and her sister Sydney having a lot of big-game experience, the Tigers didn't miss a beat. One of the more versatile players, Emanuel played the lead role. From a strong midrange game to an arsenal of post scoring moves to her smoothness in transition, Emanuel can impact in a lot of ways. Because NBC is not very big, Emanuel takes on the task of patrolling the post, and her ability to guard bigger players showed at state where NBC saw three teams with strong post play, including two all-staters in Lucy Ghaifan (Grand Island CC) and Katelynn Oxley (Lincoln Lutheran).