𝙆𝘼𝙄𝙏𝙇𝙔𝙉 𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉𝙐𝙀𝙇

𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 𝖡𝖾𝗇𝖽 𝖢𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 | 𝟨-𝟢 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟦.𝟦 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟤
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Mint chocolate ’ship.
There's always been a cool treat at the end of each season for Emanuel, who is now 3-for-3 when it comes to helping lead the Tigers to state championships in Class C-1. This year's team won with a lot of new players, but with Kaitlyn and her sister Sydney having a lot of big-game experience, the Tigers didn't miss a beat. One of the more versatile players, Emanuel played the lead role. From a strong midrange game to an arsenal of post scoring moves to her smoothness in transition, Emanuel can impact in a lot of ways. Because NBC is not very big, Emanuel takes on the task of patrolling the post, and her ability to guard bigger players showed at state where NBC saw three teams with strong post play, including two all-staters in Lucy Ghaifan (Grand Island CC) and Katelynn Oxley (Lincoln Lutheran).
People are also reading…
Coach speak: "You don't find too many kids who can do on the basketball court all the things that she can do. When you're 6-foot tall and you play at a post position if needed, but you can also run the court basically like a deer … it's hard to defend her because you don't know who to put on her. She's a matchup nightmare for the other people and that's why we're really glad that she's on our side." — NBC coach Aaron Sterup.
Three scoops with Kaitlyn:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream topping: Cookie dough.
Favorite moment of season: "Definitely making it to state each year. Each of them have been really special."