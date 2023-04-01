Millard South | 5-10 | Sr. | PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 3.5

College: Kent State

Summary: The game that will define Babbitt's season was knocking down a state tournament-record eight three-pointers against Bellevue West in the state semifinals. Known as a sharpshooter, Babbitt expanded her ability to get open shots and finish at the rim this season as defenses tried to run her off the three-point line. She also improved on the defensive end, leading the team in steals with nearly three per game. Babbitt finished her career with the fifth-most points in Class A history with 1,733.

Coach speak: "Everyone knows her as a shooter, but she is definitely more than that. She really worked on moving without the ball, using her teammates' screens and those kinds of things. Teams were going to run her off the line and chase her around and deny the ball so she did a really nice job of being able to adapt and still get her shots off without the defense being able to take her away." -- Millard South coach Bryce Meyers

Run it back: "Playing Millard North on senior night. They are a big rival and it was special to play them on senior night and get the chance to play with everyone one last time."