Platteview | 6-1 | Sr. | PPG: 25.6 | RPG: 10.7

College: Dordt

Summary: From his very first game as a freshman, when he scored 27 points, Millikan's ability to put the ball in the basket was rarely slowed, whether by an opposing defense, or a knee injury as a senior that might have ended the season for some players. His high school career ended with numbers that speak for themselves: 2,639 points — second all-time in Nebraska history; 910 rebounds — seventh all-time in Class B while standing just 6-foot-1; and 277 assists, just for good measure. Millikan's abilities have never been in question. And neither has his toughness after playing the final 10 games of his senior year with a partially torn meniscus and leading Platteview to the Class B title game with games of 36, 31, and 20 points.

Coach speak: "I think I've run out of things to say about Connor. But since Day 1, since he's been a freshman, he's in more ways than one been a leader for us. And he's just a kid I think that has the right work ethic. he's got the right mentality; and he's got the right will to win." -- Platteview coach Tim Brotzki

Run it back: "Just playing with my guys and a great coaching staff, it was a lot of fun over the four years to make a bunch of memories... Coming in as a freshman, there wasn't really a ton of expectations. I was a good basketball player, so I knew I was goin got be on the court. But first game I scored 27, and from there it just took off."