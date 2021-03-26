𝙏𝘼𝙔𝙇𝙊𝙍 𝙈𝙘𝘾𝘼𝘽𝙀

𝙵𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚝 | 𝙹𝚛. | 𝟻-𝟿 | 𝟸𝟹.𝟾 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟺.𝟿 𝚁𝙿𝙶

She's got game: McCabe dazzled as a sophomore (20.3 ppg, 35.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 107 threes), and yet she found a way to take it to another level in her third season with the Tigers, who relied a little more on McCabe for her ball-handling skills this time. She averaged career bests in assists (3.7) and steals (3.7) and continued to shoot at a high clip. McCabe splashed 106 three-pointers, and shot 42% from three-point range in each of her first three seasons (How's that for consistency?). McCabe can score at all three levels and perfected the pull-up jumper this season, coach Kelly Flynn said, while also shooting deeper threes. Only one opponent held the two-time first-team Super-Stater to below 18 points (and that was 16), an incredible accomplishment when you consider, one, she's seeing the other team's best defender every game in Class A, and two, even the good ones have quiet nights. McCabe never did.