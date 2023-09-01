Sep 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 The Kennard House, 1627 H St. near the Capitol, was built for one of the three men who chose Lincoln as the state capital. It was designated in law as a "statehood memorial" in 1965. KENNETH FERRIERA, JOURNAL STAR Clements Related to this story Most Popular Volleyball Day in Nebraska: A guide to attending a volleyball match at Memorial Stadium From parking to tickets to calling a postgame Uber, check out our guide before attending Volleyball Day in Nebraska. How former Nebraska football players fared on cut day in the NFL Some Huskers got good news Tuesday, and others didn't. Here's a glance at how former Nebraska players fared on cut day in the NFL. Nebraska football adds two walk-on running backs, including former Lincoln High standout Less than a week out from its season opener, the Nebraska football team has added two walk-on running backs to its roster. National media, athletes react to Nebraska volleyball breaking world record If you want to get noticed, you’ve got to do something big. And Nebraska's match against Omaha was huge. Here's how national media and athlete… Amie Just: It's time for football — finally — and Nebraska didn't cut offseason corners Yes, wins would be great, but a strong foundation is what Athletic Director Trev Alberts is looking for in Matt Rhule’s debut campaign.