 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

𝙄𝙎𝘼𝘼𝘾 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙐𝘿𝙏

  • Updated
  • 0
Super-State hoops photo shoot 3.22

Grand Island's Isaac Traudt on March 22 at eCreamery in Omaha, the site for the 2021-22 Journal Star Super-State photoshoot.

𝖦𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖨𝗌𝗅𝖺𝗇𝖽 | 𝟨-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟥.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟧

College: Virginia.

Season flavor: Monster cookie.

Any opponent who had the misfortune of trying to guard Traudt this season realized the same thing — the Grand Island senior is a monster on the court. With a quiet confidence that lends itself to his focus throughout the game, Traudt is an all-around scorer who filled every role for his team this season. His 23.6 points per game were the most of any Class A player, and Traudt ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in Grand Island history. He’s just as good with midrange and three-point shots as he is around the basket, and those skills will certainly serve Traudt well at the next level at Virginia. 

Coach speak: “For everything that Isaac is on the floor, he's a better person off the floor. Isaac carries himself with such humility and sincerely cares about everyone around him. He was never too busy to sign an autograph or take a picture with a kid in our community. On the floor, Isaac is the best player to ever put on an Islander uniform.” — Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough.

People are also reading…

Three scoops with Isaac

Favorite ice cream flavor: Chocolate chip cookie dough.

Favorite ice cream topping: Snickers.

The sweetest part of this past season: "Playing on ESPN."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News