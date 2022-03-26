𝙄𝙎𝘼𝘼𝘾 𝙏𝙍𝘼𝙐𝘿𝙏

𝖦𝗋𝖺𝗇𝖽 𝖨𝗌𝗅𝖺𝗇𝖽 | 𝟨-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟥.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟪.𝟧
College: Virginia.
Season flavor: Monster cookie.
Any opponent who had the misfortune of trying to guard Traudt this season realized the same thing — the Grand Island senior is a monster on the court. With a quiet confidence that lends itself to his focus throughout the game, Traudt is an all-around scorer who filled every role for his team this season. His 23.6 points per game were the most of any Class A player, and Traudt ends his career as the all-time leading scorer in Grand Island history. He’s just as good with midrange and three-point shots as he is around the basket, and those skills will certainly serve Traudt well at the next level at Virginia.
Coach speak: “For everything that Isaac is on the floor, he's a better person off the floor. Isaac carries himself with such humility and sincerely cares about everyone around him. He was never too busy to sign an autograph or take a picture with a kid in our community. On the floor, Isaac is the best player to ever put on an Islander uniform.” — Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough.
Three scoops with Isaac
Favorite ice cream flavor: Chocolate chip cookie dough.
Favorite ice cream topping: Snickers.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Playing on ESPN."