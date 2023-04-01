Lincoln North Star | 6-8 | Sr. | PPG: 17.4 | RPG: 9.1

College: Undecided

Summary: When he was younger Sandlin'el honed his game on the outdoor courts where this year's Super-State photos were taken. The work paid off this year, as Sandlin'el turned himself into one of Class A's top scorers and rebounders while leading the Gators to the state tournament. On the big stage Sandlin'el shined one last time, scoring 26 points on 10-for-13 shooting against a Bellevue West defense Thunderbirds coach Doug Woodard called the best he had at the school. Sandlin'el's size and ability to score at all three levels made him a matchup nightmare, and he showed off his versatility last week in winning the three-point shootout at the Battle Sports/Sarp County Sheriff’s high school all-star game.

Coach speak: "He really came so far, as far as really developing his offensive game on all three levels. Willingness to score in the post was a huge thing, and then extended post, midrange, and then being able to knock down the three. He just became one of those guys that really worked hard, did what I asked him to do. And scoring on all three levels is something not a lot of players can do, and he really did it at a high level." -- North Star coach Lee Steinbrook

Run it back: "Going to PBA and helping my team get there. I remember just giving it everything I had. I remember just having fun. No matter what the outcome of the game was. I knew it was my last game, so I gave it everything I had." -- Sandlin'el