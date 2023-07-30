Jul 30, 2023 52 min ago 0 1 of 2 A temporary wall greets people as they enter the temporary WarHorse casino in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, JOURNAL STAR The exterior of WarHorse Lincoln. Related to this story Most Popular 30-year-old Lincoln man sentenced for making video of sex with 16-year-old girl A Lincoln man went to prison Wednesday for recording a video of consensual sex with a 16-year-old girl, which qualified as child pornography. Arizona flight bound for Grand Island turns around midflight With about 30 minutes left in the flight, the pilot announced that they were unable to land the plane in Grand Island. Red Way dropping Lincoln flights to Atlanta, Minneapolis and Austin in early August Red Way will have its final flights to Austin, Texas, on Aug. 5 and to Atlanta and Minneapolis on Aug. 7. Two winning Nebraska Lottery tickets sold Thursday A ticket worth $120,000 was sold in Saunders County, and a ticket worth $22,000 was bought in Lincoln. Why national preseason magazines are dubious about Nebraska football in 2023 College football magazines agree that Matt Rhule was a strong hire, but they each point to the same reason why they pin the Huskers for below …