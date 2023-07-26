Jul 26, 2023 37 min ago 0 1 of 2 An older rendering of what the Pershing center redevelopment was proposed to look like. COURTESY IMAGE S This updated rendering shows some proposed tweaks to the project planned on the site of the now-empty Pershing center. Related to this story Most Popular In a surprise move, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins resigns Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird appointed Assistant Chief Michon Morrow to serve as acting chief of police, effective immediately. Two Nebraska lottery tickets win big Luck was in the air last night as one Nebraska lottery ticket won $25,000 a year for life, and another won $110,000. Why national preseason magazines are dubious about Nebraska football in 2023 College football magazines agree that Matt Rhule was a strong hire, but they each point to the same reason why they pin the Huskers for below … Amie Just: Expect Matt Rhule to be a hit as scandal looms over Big Ten media days Amie Just thinks Matt Rhule will be a hit with the national media and his coaching peers in Indy. Plus, more on that purple elephant in the room. Lincoln Police refuse to release bodycam footage from crash involving sheriff's deputy The city denied the Journal Star's records request for bodycam footage from officers who responded to the May 10 crash, which involved Lancast…