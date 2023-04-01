Bellevue West | 6-1 | Jr. | PPG: 14.7 | RPG: 3.3

College: Undecided

Summary: Already an elite shooter, Jackson expanded his game further this season by increasing his range, quickening his release, and improving his ability to get his shot off while coming off screens or on the fast break. With opposing defenses closing out on him so hard, Jackson also improved his ability to create off the dribble. He also turned himself into perhaps the best defender on a Bellevue West defense that Thunderbirds coach Doug Woodard called his best in 25 seasons at the school. With the ability to guard three positions, Jackson led the T-Birds in blocked shots while also finishing as the team's second-leading scorer — a rare combination at any level, much less Class A.

Coach speak: "It’s difficult to have the ability to do that. But sometimes even more difficult is to have the desire and the heart, the toughness to be able to do it. Because you’ve got to be in really good condition; you can’t be afraid of getting fouls. Just the ability to do it, and to have the mental fortitude and the toughness to do it is obviously the separator." -- Woodard

Run it back: "Just playing good as a team. Just having good chemistry on and off the court, and having fun while we were on the court. It was just a blessing to go undefeated and win state." -- Jackson