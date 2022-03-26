 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOOPS FLAVOR

𝙃𝙊𝙊𝙋𝙎 𝙁𝙇𝘼𝙑𝙊𝙍 🍦

  Updated
  • 0
Super-State hoops photo shoot 3.22

From left to right, Omaha Central's Jayden Dawson, Millard North's Jasen Green, Grand Island's Isaac Traudt, Creighton Prep's Luke Jungers, and Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler pose in front of the ice cream counter at eCreamery for the first-team Super-State photoshoot on March 22.

Every time these Super-State players hit the court this season, it was a treat for fans to watch them go to work.

A few scoops of ice cream at eCreamery in Omaha was just the cherry on top of the fantastic season performances from each of these players.

Here are the five best.

