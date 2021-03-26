𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙊𝙈𝘼𝙎

𝙼𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝙽𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑 | 𝟼-𝟽 | 𝚂𝚛. | 𝟸𝟷.𝟸 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟽.𝟿 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Undecided, will announce commitment on April 10. Has 11 offers, the most significant being Mississippi State, Pepperdine, Richmond, TCU and Virginia Tech.
He’s got game: Thomas, the Nebraska MaxPreps Player of the Year, has grown more than seven inches since entering high school and his game has blossomed at the same time. Thomas shot 57% from the field overall as a senior, and was probably the best three-point shooter in the state, connecting on 82 of 182 shots from beyond the arc for 45%. He had 25 or more points in 11 games this season, including a 48-point explosion in the two overtime win over Bellevue West in the Metro Conference tournament finals, a game Thomas was 19 of 26 from the field and 5 of 9 from three-point. While his shooting and scoring gets the headlines, Thomas’ ballhandling and passing skills make him an even more coveted player at the college level. Thomas averaged 5.2 assists per game, and his feeds inside to Jasen Green for back-to-back baskets in overtime helped the Mustangs get over the top against Bellevue West in the Class A state finals.
Coach mode: “Scoring, rebounding and assists, nobody was doing what Saint did in those three categories this year. Everyone knows he’s a great shooter and scorer, but he’s also very good both distributing the ball and handling it. He can take it the length of the court or penetrate the lane and make a beautiful pass.” Millard North coach Tim Cannon.
Game mode with Saint:
Fun game he can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: “I feel like the car games, like NASCAR and stuff. I’m a good driver…I don’t think they (the other Super-Staters) can drive like I can (laughs).”
Go-to games growing up: “I just played a lot of NASCAR and stuff. A good driver, like I said.”
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: “All 20, 100%.”