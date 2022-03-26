𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙄𝘼𝙃 𝘿𝙊𝙏𝙕𝙇𝙀𝙍

Just like his season flavor, Dotzler’s skills are the perfect combination to make everything around him better. Bellevue West’s fast-paced offense (the lemon) wouldn’t run anywhere near as smoothly as it does without the ball in Dotzler’s hands (the lime). His Thunderbird teammates know that when Dotzler brings the ball up the court, he can immediately drive into the lane or look for a quick pass within seconds. His 4.7 assists per game were the second most in Class A this season, and Dotzler's scoring average would likely be even higher than if he wasn't so unselfish in setting up teammates with the ball. With a tremendous feel for the game and elite ball-handling skills, Dotzler is already one of the state’s best players as a junior. He'll be a high-level Division I recruit next season.