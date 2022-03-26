𝙅𝙊𝙎𝙄𝘼𝙃 𝘿𝙊𝙏𝙕𝙇𝙀𝙍

𝖡𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖾𝗏𝗎𝖾 𝖶𝖾𝗌𝗍 | 𝟨-𝟥 | 𝖩𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟧.𝟥 | 𝖠𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟩
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Prime Lemon-Lime.
Just like his season flavor, Dotzler’s skills are the perfect combination to make everything around him better. Bellevue West’s fast-paced offense (the lemon) wouldn’t run anywhere near as smoothly as it does without the ball in Dotzler’s hands (the lime). His Thunderbird teammates know that when Dotzler brings the ball up the court, he can immediately drive into the lane or look for a quick pass within seconds. His 4.7 assists per game were the second most in Class A this season, and Dotzler's scoring average would likely be even higher than if he wasn't so unselfish in setting up teammates with the ball. With a tremendous feel for the game and elite ball-handling skills, Dotzler is already one of the state’s best players as a junior. He'll be a high-level Division I recruit next season.
Coach speak: “Josiah is a tremendous competitor with a motor that is nonstop. He approaches practice in the same manner and sets a tone for the rest of the team that playing hard is an expectation. Off the court he is a tremendous example in the halls at Bellevue West and is one of the leaders in creating school spirit at other events.” — Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard.
Three scoops with Josiah
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cookies and cream.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "At the Holiday Tournament, me and Will (Kyle) got hyped after his dunk."