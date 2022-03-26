𝙏𝘼𝙔𝙇𝙊𝙍 𝙈𝘾𝘾𝘼𝘽𝙀

𝖥𝗋𝖾𝗆𝗈𝗇𝗍 | 𝟧-𝟫 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟣.𝟤 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟧.𝟨

College: Iowa.

Season flavor: Triple berry.

There's a kicker with the McCabe ice cream flavor. It melts fast. As one of the greatest girls shooters in state history, McCabe scorched the nets for four seasons, hitting an all-class career record 389 three-pointers, including 104 this past season. But shooting isn't the only thing that defines McCabe's game. Usually assigned to guard the opposing team's best shooter and getting her hands on a lot of steals, McCabe was arguably the best defensive player in Class A. She also rebounded well and could run point if the Tigers needed her to. But when the Tigers needed a big shot, they went to McCabe, who had 13 games of four threes or more, including nine against Lincoln Southeast. The biggest treat for McCabe, though, was leading her team to the school's first Class A state title.

Coach speak: "Taylor is probably the best as far as total player. We talked a lot times about her scoring and her numbers and how impressive all those stats are, but the ones that don't show up are the defensive ones. To get assigned to the best player almost every single game and really neutralize that best player, even shut them down sometimes, for her to get every team's best and really not be shut down … is impressive." — Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.

Three scoops with Taylor:

Favorite ice cream: Chocolate chip cookie dough.

Favorite ice cream topping: Gummy bears.

Favorite moment of season: "Winning a state championship obviously stands out. We took a (team) trip to Florida, and I had a lot fun with my team down there."

