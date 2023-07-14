Loretta Jordan of Omaha gets a closer look as she and her son, Zahn McClarnon, and Judi gaiashkibos, director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, visit an old dairy barn Monday on the site of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School. The school operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Names and other messages from the children can still be seen written on and carved into the wooden beams of the barn.