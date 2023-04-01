Millard South | 5-9 | sr. | PPG: 18.4 | RPG: 6.1

College: Omaha

Summary: Olsen did it all for the Patriots, finishing second on the team in rebounds, assists and steals. She was amongst the state leaders after taking 18 charges this season. Olsen's strength was how well she could score inside the paint and drew fouls along the way. She scored finished 7-of-13 from the field and 6-of-9 at the line with 20 points in the state championship despite being guarded by taller defenders most of the game. Olsen's shooting developed over the course of her career and she started to knock down more mid-range shots and three-pointers.

Coach speak: "Just really aggressive to the basket. She can finish through anybody, even if there is contact. She was really tough. She just kind of does it all and she is fearless, really competitive and really physical. She was always trying to get people in the right spots, communicating, always trying to lead." -- Meyers

Run it back: "Beating Bellevue West in the semifinals because the two previous times we played them we lost and the second time was in the 90s."