Gretna | 6-1 | Jr. | PPG: 15.2 | RPG: 3.3

College: Undecided

Summary: Another player who wants the ball in his hands in the clutch moments, Pokorski, a junior, just wrapped up his third season as a starter for the Dragons by helping lead his team to the Class A semifinals for the second year in a row. Pokorski was willing to take the big shot, or get his teammates involved when Gretna needed a bucket, as evidenced by his team-leading 4.5 assists per game that was also one of the top marks in Class A. The Dragons are set to return most of their roster next season, including four of their top five scorers, meaning Pokorski will have a good chance to shine on the big stage one more time.

Coach speak: "He's a kid who's been starting for three years; a lot of our kids look to him at different times during the game. He was pretty cool and calm when we needed him... He wants the ball. Especially when things are tight. He may not shoot it, but he wants the ball going through him or at least the ball in his hands, which is what you want as a coach." -- Gretna coach Brad Feekin

Run it back: "It was definitely a good season. Our goal was to win a state title, but it was definitely a good year. Just proud of how we competed. Every game we stepped into, there wasn't a game we couldn't win. And we return a lot next year, so hopefully we can get it done next year."