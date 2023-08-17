Related to this story
Most Popular
Rev. Justin Fulton was relieved of his duties as the diocese's vicar general amid allegations he made "inappropriate and offensive comments" i…
For the second time in 18 months, wide receiver Zavier Betts has left the Nebraska football team — this time, just before the beginning of the…
Nineteen minutes into a two-hour interview with the Journal Star’s Amie Just, Trev Alberts stated the obvious: “I’m a little passionate about this.”
Lincoln police arrested two men Saturday for their alleged role in the sale of fentanyl that is thought to have killed a 23-year-old man, acco…
Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department last week seized THC products for testing from five local dispensaries that previously failed…