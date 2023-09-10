A $35 million expansion of the Theresa Street Water Resource Recovery Facility in north-central Lincoln will increase the city's capacity to treat wastewater by 14 million gallons. The expansion will include adding an aeration basin in the green space in the middle of the plant, next to the existing basins. The basins break down the organic material and remove nitrogen and other toxins. Two round clarifiers, which further clean the water, will also be added in the green space near two other round clarifiers.