𝙅𝘼𝙎𝙀𝙉 𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉

Just like the three-flavored Neapolitan ice cream, every bit of Green’s game works together to create an all-around standout. Not only did he average a double-double per game on the offensive end of the court, but Green also led the state with 118 blocks (4.2 per game). The sight of Green getting ready to block a shot or provide defensive help terrorize every opponent the Mustangs faced this season. The Super-State captain can dribble, post up and shoot three-pointers in addition to his defensive prowess, and his consistency as Millard North's go-to player was downright incredible. It's only fitting that Green, this year's Super-State captain, ends his career as a two-time state champion.