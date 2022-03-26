𝙅𝘼𝙎𝙀𝙉 𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉

𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟢.𝟣
College: Creighton
Season flavor: Neapolitan champion.
Just like the three-flavored Neapolitan ice cream, every bit of Green’s game works together to create an all-around standout. Not only did he average a double-double per game on the offensive end of the court, but Green also led the state with 118 blocks (4.2 per game). The sight of Green getting ready to block a shot or provide defensive help terrorize every opponent the Mustangs faced this season. The Super-State captain can dribble, post up and shoot three-pointers in addition to his defensive prowess, and his consistency as Millard North's go-to player was downright incredible. It's only fitting that Green, this year's Super-State captain, ends his career as a two-time state champion.
Coach speak: “What stands out to me about Jasen is his absolute courtesy to others and respect for others. Jasen has meant so much to me and to our school’s program because I knew he was going to give his best effort and represent us in the best way possible. He is an all-state basketball player but more importantly an all-state person.” — Millard North coach Tim Cannon.
Three scoops with Jasen
Favorite ice cream flavor: Rocky road.
Favorite ice cream topping: Reese’s peanut butter cups.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Winning a state title."