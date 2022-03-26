 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

𝙅𝘼𝙎𝙀𝙉 𝙂𝙍𝙀𝙀𝙉

  • Updated
  • 0
Super-State hoops photo shoot 3.22

Millard North's Jasen Green on March 22 at eCreamery in Omaha, the site for the 2021-22 Journal Star Super-State photoshoot.

𝖬𝗂𝗅𝗅𝖺𝗋𝖽 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟨-𝟪 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟧 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟢.𝟣

College: Creighton

Season flavor: Neapolitan champion.

Just like the three-flavored Neapolitan ice cream, every bit of Green’s game works together to create an all-around standout. Not only did he average a double-double per game on the offensive end of the court, but Green also led the state with 118 blocks (4.2 per game). The sight of Green getting ready to block a shot or provide defensive help terrorize every opponent the Mustangs faced this season. The Super-State captain can dribble, post up and shoot three-pointers in addition to his defensive prowess, and his consistency as Millard North's go-to player was downright incredible. It's only fitting that Green, this year's Super-State captain, ends his career as a two-time state champion.

Coach speak: “What stands out to me about Jasen is his absolute courtesy to others and respect for others. Jasen has meant so much to me and to our school’s program because I knew he was going to give his best effort and represent us in the best way possible. He is an all-state basketball player but more importantly an all-state person.” — Millard North coach Tim Cannon.

People are also reading…

Three scoops with Jasen

Favorite ice cream flavor: Rocky road.

Favorite ice cream topping: Reese’s peanut butter cups.

The sweetest part of this past season: "Winning a state title."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News