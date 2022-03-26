𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙏𝙏 𝙋𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙀

If you want to compare Prince's all-around game to an ice cream dish, it'd be one loaded with about 20 toppings. She can do it all. After dazzling as a freshman, Prince followed with an even better sophomore campaign, averaging 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.4 steals per game while shooting 57.5% from the field — an impressive figure considering Prince shoots a lot of outside and midrange shots. Defenses threw everything at her, from box-and-one to triangle-and-two, but Prince's ability to read defenses and her superb passing skills still made her unstoppable. Listed as the No. 10 2024 recruit in the country by ESPN, Prince had seven games of 30 points of more, eight double-doubles and her 3.0 assist/turnover ratio showed how great she was at taking care of the ball. Prince has more than 20 Division I offers, including Maryland, Louisville, North Carolina, Duke and Nebraska.