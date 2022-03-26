𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙏𝙏 𝙋𝙍𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙀

𝖤𝗅𝗄𝗁𝗈𝗋𝗇 𝖭𝗈𝗋𝗍𝗁 | 𝟧-𝟣𝟣 | 𝖲𝗈. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟤𝟦.𝟣 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟩.𝟢
College: Undecided.
Season flavor: Cookies ’n dimes.
If you want to compare Prince's all-around game to an ice cream dish, it'd be one loaded with about 20 toppings. She can do it all. After dazzling as a freshman, Prince followed with an even better sophomore campaign, averaging 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.4 steals per game while shooting 57.5% from the field — an impressive figure considering Prince shoots a lot of outside and midrange shots. Defenses threw everything at her, from box-and-one to triangle-and-two, but Prince's ability to read defenses and her superb passing skills still made her unstoppable. Listed as the No. 10 2024 recruit in the country by ESPN, Prince had seven games of 30 points of more, eight double-doubles and her 3.0 assist/turnover ratio showed how great she was at taking care of the ball. Prince has more than 20 Division I offers, including Maryland, Louisville, North Carolina, Duke and Nebraska.
Coach speak: "You come in as a freshman and maybe not that many people know about you and you do some pretty good things, but then your sophomore year, now you're kind of a marked women. … Everybody is gunning for the team and I thought she handled the expectations very, very well, and maybe exceeded them in some capacities." — Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince.
Three scoops with Britt:
Favorite ice cream: Chocolate.
Favorite ice cream topping: Reese's.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning state. Just to be able to do it again with the same group of people was really awesome."