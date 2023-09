Andrew Greisen, Platte Center's water operator, stands near a decommissioned well in the village northwest of Columbus. Platte Center and neighboring towns have faced escalating nitrate levels in drinking water sources — and six-figure price tags to pay for new wells that can deliver cleaner water — in recent years. A likely culprit of the high nitrate is the anhydrous ammonia fertilizer dumped on cornfields for decades. Another potential culprit: The nearly 50 livestock operations, some hog farms owned by Pillen Family Farms, that surround the village.