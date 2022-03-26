𝙅𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝘿𝘼𝙒𝙎𝙊𝙉

One of the first things that stands out about Dawson’s ability is the pure passion he has for the game and the sweet touch he puts on passes and shots. In addition to being one of the best guards in the state at finishing around the rim, Dawson is also at his best when he picks out teammates with perfect passes. He averaged 3.2 assists per game this season in addition to his 17-plus points and 4.8 rebounds per game, statistics that show Dawson's impact on all facets of the game. You’d be hard-pressed to find many players better at having the ball in their hands at all times, a role that Dawson always thrives in.