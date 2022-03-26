𝙅𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝘿𝘼𝙒𝙎𝙊𝙉

𝖮𝗆𝖺𝗁𝖺 𝖢𝖾𝗇𝗍𝗋𝖺𝗅 | 𝟨-𝟧 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟨 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟪
College: Loyola-Chicago.
Season flavor: Passion shoot.
One of the first things that stands out about Dawson’s ability is the pure passion he has for the game and the sweet touch he puts on passes and shots. In addition to being one of the best guards in the state at finishing around the rim, Dawson is also at his best when he picks out teammates with perfect passes. He averaged 3.2 assists per game this season in addition to his 17-plus points and 4.8 rebounds per game, statistics that show Dawson's impact on all facets of the game. You’d be hard-pressed to find many players better at having the ball in their hands at all times, a role that Dawson always thrives in.
Coach speak: “Jayden is a fabulous basketball player and an even better person. He has represented Omaha Central with character, dignity and class throughout his career. Loyola-Chicago is getting a 6-foot-5 combo guard who is a versatile scorer, an excellent shooter, a playmaker and a fabulous defender. I think the sky is the limit for Jayden.” — Omaha Central coach Eric Behrens.
Three scoops with Jayden
Favorite ice cream flavor: Vanilla.
Favorite ice cream topping: Oreos.
The sweetest part of this past season: "Scoring my 1,000th career point."