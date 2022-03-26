𝘽𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙀𝙔 𝙆𝙄𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍

𝖧𝖺𝗌𝗍𝗂𝗇𝗀𝗌 𝖲𝗍. 𝖢𝖾𝖼𝗂𝗅𝗂𝖺 | 𝟧-𝟨 | 𝖲𝗋. | 𝖯𝖯𝖦: 𝟣𝟩.𝟦 | 𝖱𝖯𝖦: 𝟦.𝟤
College: Nebraska-Kearney.
Season flavor: Icing on the cake.
Icing on the cake came in the form of a third Class C-2 state championship for Kissinger and her senior teammates. In addition to her ability to have big scoring games (10 games of 20 points or more this season), Kissinger averaged 4.2 boards, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists per contest, and coach Greg Berndt's label of "one-man press break" gives one an idea of how well Kissinger handles the ball. A physical and fearless guard, too, Kissinger got to the line for 211 free-throw attempts. But what makes Kissinger stand out as one of the top five players in the state is, simply, she's a winner. She led the Hawkettes to four state championship game appearances and a remarkable 102-9 record over four seasons, and her leadership skills gave the team another coach on the floor.
Coach speak: "From her freshman year on to her senior, you knew exactly what you were getting every single day. It was, 'I'm going to win this competition. We're going to win this game.' There's times where we need a bucket and she'd will our team to get a bucket. The will to win and not quit when things go a little south was pretty incredible." — Hastings SC coach Greg Berndt.
Three scoops with Bailey:
Favorite ice cream: Cake batter.
Favorite ice cream topping: Cookie dough.
Favorite moment of season: "Winning state and going out as champions was definitely the highlight."