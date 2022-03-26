𝘽𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙀𝙔 𝙆𝙄𝙎𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙀𝙍

Icing on the cake came in the form of a third Class C-2 state championship for Kissinger and her senior teammates. In addition to her ability to have big scoring games (10 games of 20 points or more this season), Kissinger averaged 4.2 boards, 2.9 steals and 2.4 assists per contest, and coach Greg Berndt's label of "one-man press break" gives one an idea of how well Kissinger handles the ball. A physical and fearless guard, too, Kissinger got to the line for 211 free-throw attempts. But what makes Kissinger stand out as one of the top five players in the state is, simply, she's a winner. She led the Hawkettes to four state championship game appearances and a remarkable 102-9 record over four seasons, and her leadership skills gave the team another coach on the floor.