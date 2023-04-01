Millard South | 5-10 | Sr. | PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 3.6

College: California Baptist

Summary: Lemon was an explosive offensive player and was incredibly consistent. She scored in double figures in every game for the Patriots this season and led the team in field goal percentage at .556. Lemon's best plays came in transition, both as a scorer at the rim and as a facilitator. Even in the half-court with some space, she could find a way to score, evident by her 20 points in the fast-paced state championship game. Her range started to expand this season, and the Millard South offense became that much more difficult to guard.

Coach speak: "She is really good with the ball in her hands. If she is in space one-on-one, she is either going to get to the rim or she is going to get a good shot off that she can make. She turned herself into a shooter, and that added another element. She's becoming a better passer too and trying to use her teammates." — Meyers

Run it back: "Beating Omaha Central the last time that we played them. Whenever we played them, it was always competitive, always fast-paced and it's two good teams going at it the whole time."