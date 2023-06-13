Related to this story
The Nebraska Lottery said a winning Lucky for Life ticket was sold Tuesday at the Casey's General Store location on North 70th Street in Lincoln.
Just under four years after she bought Lincoln's historic bed and breakfast, Janel Faraci is passing on the keys to the Rogers House.
The partially finished, multimillion-dollar dwelling being built by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks was sold for $1.8 million.
Farmhouse Fraternity saw the largest increase out of all the Greek chapters. Their valuation in 2022 was $250,300. Their new valuation is $7.2…
Police suspect the Kia's driver — a 35-year-old Lincoln man — was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, authorities said.