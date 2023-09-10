Sep 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 3 Nebraska's Bekka Allick (5) celebrates a point with her teammates against Long Beach State on Saturday. ARTHUR H. TRICKETT-WILE PHOTOS, JOURNAL STAR Nebraska's Harper Murray (27) reaches for the ball during a match against Long Beach State. Related to this story Most Popular Lincoln woman says she was 'shamed' by Southwest Airlines for way she was dressed Maggi Thorne, known for appearing on "American Ninja Warrior," said a flight attendant told her she wasn't "appropriately dressed" and might h… Lincoln man dies 9 days after alleged downtown assault, police say A Lincoln man has died more than a week after he was rushed to a local hospital with a brain bleed after police found him unconscious downtown… Lincoln man who died after downtown assault remembered as 'dear, kind, tender soul' The 55-year-old man who died Tuesday, days after he was assaulted, was remembered by brother John Baylor as a fixture in downtown Lincoln who … New grocery store opening at 52nd and O in Lincoln Fresh International Market plans a soft opening on Friday at 5220 O St., with an official grand opening planned for Sept. 16, according to the… Platte River dries out again in central Nebraska As of Friday afternoon, the Central Nebraska Irrigation District's gauge on the Platte near Grand Island was at just under 2.5 feet, down from…