In business since 1973, the Zoo Bar has seen a variety of groups appear on its bandstand over the years.
The Tijuana Gigolos play at the Zoo Bar in Lincoln on in February 2012. There have been more than 13,000 performances on what Dave Alvin calls its "microscopic" stage."
In 1978, Grammy-winning harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite became one of the first handful of prominent blues artists to play the Zoo, making the first of who knows how many appearances at the club. He is seen above at the bar in the 1970s.
