ANAHEIM, Calif. — Dominant on the mound for most of the past three seasons, Shohei Ohtani has struggled recently.

The two-way Japanese star is 2-2 with a 4.88 ERA in his last eight starts. He has allowed at least three runs in all but two of those games after holding opponents to two or fewer in a franchise record 12 straight games.

"Up to this point, I haven't felt like I did last year when I was really good on the mound," Ohtani said through his interpreter after Friday's game.

Ohtani's skid has left him with a 5-2 record and 3.32 ERA to go along with a .282 batting average, 17 homers and 44 RBIs through Friday.