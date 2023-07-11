The Lincoln Saltdogs trio of Drew Devine, Nick Anderson and Connor Panas are sharing a milestone this week.

All three are first-time all-star selections in the American Association. Devine and Anderson were selected as West Division starters while Panas was later added to the roster as a reserve player for this weekend’s festivities in Franklin, Wisconsin.

“I’m just honored to be one of those (selections) and have the opportunity to pick the brains of some of these other guys,” Devine said. “Have a fun weekend with some of my teammates and represent the Saltdogs organization.”

Anderson and Panas will also compete in the Home Run Derby, which is Monday. Anderson currently leads Lincoln in home runs (15), which is second-most in the league. Panas has nine.

“I think it will be fun and just be a kid again,” Anderson said. “Play home run derby in front of a lot of people and Connor Panas will definitely be the toughest competition in the home run derby. It’ll be fun and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m a competitor, so if I’m in it I’m definitely going in it to win. I’m ready to go. I’ve done one home run derby in my life and it wasn’t good. I need to redeem myself.”

Panas has put together an All-Star caliber season batting .323 ahead of Tuesday’s opening series game against Fargo-Moorhead. He has nine doubles and 50 hits to along with the homers.

The right fielder finished second in the voting but earned a replacement spot after a spot opened up.

“It’s just great to be recognized for what I’ve been doing on the year,” Panas said. “It’s just nice to get that recognition and I’m looking forward to going to Milwaukee next week. “This will be my first one. I’m just proud of myself not giving up over the last few years.”

Red hot Roskam: Saltdogs’ catcher Luke Roskam earned the American Association batter of the week after hitting .542 (13-for-24) over the past week. Roskam went from a season-low .230 batting average and has raised it to a .307. The former Nebraska baseball player added a double, three home runs and eight RBIs during a six-game road trip.

Former Husker back at Haymarket: Fargo-Moorhead signed former Nebraska baseball player Scott Schreiber (2015-18) and made his American Association debut Tuesday at Haymarket Park against Lincoln. Schreiber was an MLB draft pick in 2017 by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 26th round. Returning to the Huskers in 2018, Schreiber became a ninth-round selection by the Houston Astros in 2018. He ranked fifth in career hits (259) at Nebraska while adding 44 home runs and 172 RBIs over a four-year career.