Fargo-Moorhead rookie Cal Carver was born at Bryan EastCampus on July 28, 2000. Nearly 23 years later he was on the mound in his favorite place in Lincoln on a return trip home.

Carver, and his parents, Michelle and Craig Carver, moved to San Antonio in 2010 after turning in the Midwest weather for the Southern heat when employment advancements presented itself.

"Very shortly, just a few days after my 10th birthday, me and my parents moved to San Antonio," Carver said. "Living in the cold winters here definitely got me prepared for Texas. I don't think I wore pants anywhere for four or five years."

But 13 years later and in his first season in the American Association, Wednesday at Haymarket Park was more a family reunion than it was a baseball game.

Carver pitched the sixth inning for the RedHawks, allowing two hits and four runs as the Saltdogs went on to a 12-2 victory. But the nerves never struck Carver as he stood on the mound where he watched the Nebraska baseball play nearly 200 times or more with his family in the stands.

"It's a really good feeling to come here and see family I don't get to see very often," Carver said. "I'm 15-16 hours away from them in San Antonio, but getting to be here and be in the park that I kind of ran around in as a kid and do it in front of family is a really cool thing."

After a year at Wichita State, Carver moved on to close out his collegiate career (2020-23) at Northwestern State in Louisiana, finishing with a career 3.92 earned run average in 273 innings and 47 appearances.

Carver has made six appearances and pitched 7 2/3 innings for Fargo-Moorhead in his rookie campaign.

"Being able to play in the American Association, I mean, what a great opportunity to come here and continue my baseball career," Carver said. "It's definitely an adjustment to college ball, but I'm doing what I can to learn and adjust as fast as possible."

RedHawk's Scott Schreiber also made a Haymarket Park reunion in his first series in the American Association.

The former Husker baseball player picked up his first hit in the league with a home run in the seventh inning of Fargo-Moorhead's 4-3 victory over Lincoln on Tuesday.

Schreiber, who played for Nebraska and at Haymarket Park from 2015-18, was 2-for-9 ahead of Thursday's series finale against the Saltdogs.

Volleyball night: The Saltdogs announced six Nebraska volleyball players will be at Saturday's game as Lincoln hosts Milwaukee at Haymarket Park. Maggie Mendelson, Lindsay Krause, Maisie Boesiger, Hayden Kubik, Laney Choboy and Harper Murray will signing autographs from 6:15-7:15 p.m., with the first 1,500 fans in attendance receiving a Saltdog-themed volleyball.