Back when one of the biggest civic projects in Lincoln’s history was just getting underway, University of Nebraska Regent Tim Clare’s mantra was staying “on time and on budget.”

A decade after Pinnacle Bank Arena opened and the Railyard is a fixture of a West Haymarket development that stretches south to N Street, Clare — still a regent and the only original board member of the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency overseeing financing of the project — believes they met and surpassed that goal.

“I think when we started off, the idea was doing what we said we were going to do — build a top-quality facility on time and under budget that would attract great concerts and would be something we could be really proud of,” he said.

In the end, Clare said, the project came in $20 million under budget and was finished seven weeks early, and a decade later, JPA officials say that financially, the project is on sure footing and exceeding projections.

Case in point: Collection of occupation taxes -- one of the major sources of financing -- is $30 million more to date than originally projected.

A decade ago, voters approved a $25 million general obligation bond issue and in doing so green-lighted what would become a $328.2 million project to build an arena and the streets, bridges and parking to support it. With that voter approval, a newly created JPA would issue two more general obligation bonds to pay for the project.

Total debt repayment — through 2045 — is $595.5 million, according to Lyn Heaton, the city’s finance director.

After a decade and $166 million in debt payments primarily on interest, the JPA is now paying about $19.5 million a year on the principal, payments it is well situated to meet, Heaton said.

The revenue comes from various sources.

Initially, city officials said about half the repayment of the bond debt would come from a 2% occupation tax on Lincoln’s restaurants and bars, and a 4% tax on hotels, motels and rental cars.

A state sales turnback tax, parking revenue and some arena revenue, such as premium seating fees, would also help pay that debt — as well as operation and upkeep of the nearly 16,000-seat arena.

There are several smaller revenue sources, including the Pinnacle Bank Arena naming rights agreement, a promotional rights agreement from Learfield/IMG College and rent the university pays to host men’s and women’s basketball games there.

Today, occupation tax revenue alone is sufficient to cover the bond repayment, Heaton said, despite a project that began during a historical recession and weathered a global pandemic.

“That was a main reason for occupation tax revenue flowing through the JPA,” he said. “We want to prioritize debt service repayment."

Paying it off A joint public agency was created to oversee finances of Pinnacle Bank Arena and related development. Below is the bond debt and the amount paid so far as well as the total collected to date from major revenue sources. Bond debt Total: $595.5 million Amount paid: $166 million Revenue* Occupation taxes: $202.8 million Premium arena seating: $24.2 million Turnback taxes: $15.4 million Parking revenue: $22.2 million * Arena revenue used for operating expenses not included

By the end of this fiscal year, the JPA expects total occupation tax revenue collected since the project began to surpass $202 million, well beyond the original projections that showed occupation tax revenue hitting that level in 2041. The occupation tax revenue grows by an average of 5.4% annually.

Occupation tax revenue dipped during the recession: from $17.6 million in 2019 to around $15 million each of the following two years, revenue that Heaton credits in part to efforts the city made to allow bars and restaurants to remain open.

By last year, revenues had jumped to $19.8 million and are expected to be $21.7 million this fiscal year.

Ticket, food and beverage sales from the arena are used for operating costs, Heaton said, though the JPA gets revenue from premium seating and some from marketing deals.

The JPA recently approved increasing the price of premium seating, and when the majority of them came up for renewal, every renter renewed, Heaton said.

Although the arena is owned by the JPA, operating expenses are in a separate account managed by arena staff. It now has about a $3 million surplus, Heaton said. The JPA contributes about $600,000 a year to that account, though during the pandemic it contributed additional money to help the arena meet expenses.

The JPA maintains a reserve of at least one debt payment, as well as enough to pay for a year's operation and maintenance of the arena, and equipment depreciation and replacement, he said.

This year, that means the JPA has $45 million in reserve, he said, and will maintain a balance between $42 million-$45 million. Even during the pandemic, he said, the JPA maintained a sufficient cushion.

Since its inception, the JPA has spent nearly $2.5 million on arena repairs and maintenance, which is separate from the arena account. Those improvements include buying new metal detectors ($140,445), replacing the basketball court ($123,750) and updating LED lighting ($556,468).

Now that the arena is 10 years old, planning has begun on some additional improvements including replacing the corner scoreboards, the basketball court and the center-hung scoreboard, along with some technology upgrades, Heaton said.

Clare said the financial position of the JPA made it possible for it to donate $4.5 million to help build a youth baseball/softball complex on land north of Oak Lake Park, which is within the footprint of the West Haymarket.

Financially, the JPA is doing really well, despite weathering a global pandemic, he said.

“You look at what happened with the economy overall and we’re doing really, really well. I think there’s lots of organizations around the country that would trade places with us in a minute.”

30 incredible moments at Pinnacle Bank Arena KISS Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 7.22.16 Florida Georgia Line Cher Eric Church Elton John Pink in Lincoln, 3/6/18 Lorde at Pinnacle Bank Arena Garth Brooks Concert, 10.20.2017 Metallica Red Hot Chili Peppers Carrie Underwood performs in Lincoln Jason Aldean, 09/19/2013 Katy Perry Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Fleetwood Mac Pearl Jam Michael Bublé Red Hot Chili Peppers Shania Twain at Pinnacle Bank Arena Billy Joel Concert Alice Cooper pyro Stevie Nicks Paul McCartney Blake Shelton performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena Lil' Wayne performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena JAKE OWEN Bob Seger Cyndi Lauper Bon Jovi Concert John Mayer Justin Bieber Performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 6.21.16 Miranda Lambert, 10/10/2013