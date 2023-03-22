Former Nebraska volleyball player Madi Kubik will have options for pro volleyball next fall.

On Monday, Kubik was selected in the Athletes Unlimited Volleyball College Draft, when six collegiate stars were invited to play in the third season of the league next fall in Mesa, Arizona.

Kubik, who was the No. 6 pick, has already played professionally in Puerto Rico and could have other overseas pro options next fall.

Former Huskers who have previously played in the Athletes Unlimited league include Jordan Larson, Lauren Stivrins, Kelly Hunter and Briana Holman.

The other recent college players chosen in the draft Monday were Brooke Nuneviller (OH, Oregon), Grace Frohling (OPP, San Diego), Gabby Blossom (S, San Diego), Katie Lukes (OH, San Diego) and Danielle Hart (MB, Wisconsin).

TENNIS: The Nebraska women (12-3) took a 4-0 victory over Creighton Wednesday at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center. Isabel Gallego and Ana Zamburek gave Nebraska early lead in doubles play with a 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles, and Samantha Alicea and Raphaelle Lacasse secured the point 7-5 at No. 1 doubles. Alicea added a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles.

SHOOTING: Concordia finished third at last week's NCSSAA National Championships, losing a shoot off with Midland to break a tie. Wyatt Hambly was the overall individual champion, as well as the sporting clays champ. Claire Kee won the women's doubles skeet; Sam Blevins won the men's skeet. William Penn won the team title.