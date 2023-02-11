Former Lincoln North Star and Michigan State distance runner Jeralyn Poe has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the marathon, which is scheduled for February 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
Poe achieved the qualifying time while winning the Mesa, Arizona, half-marathon last weekend. The 25-year-old was the top women's finisher by about 1 minute in 1 hour, 10 minutes, 37 seconds. She placed 15th overall.
The Olympic Trials qualifying time is 1:12.
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent Wagner has worked at the Journal Star for 19 years, including 11 years covering the Nebraska volleyball program. His other beats include Nebraska women’s basketball, high school cross country and high school soccer.
