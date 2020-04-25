‘Are we essential or disposable?’ Workers say they need to know more about positive cases on the job

By the Philadelphia airport, at one of the biggest UPS hubs in the country, package handlers are finding out that coworkers have tested positive for the coronavirus. But management isn’t telling them anything else about the positive cases, leaving workers on edge about if they could have been exposed.

At the city’s jails in Northeast Philadelphia, corrections officers say they’re also in the dark about confirmed cases, both among coworkers and inmates. Officers have taken to spreading the word about positive cases themselves, hoping it will help their coworkers protect themselves.

And at a high-end organic grocery store in Center City, workers were skeptical that management would be honest with them about a positive case in the store because it would likely drive more people to call out — and the store needed its workers to keep up with the flood of customers.

In Philadelphia, and across the country, some workplaces deemed essential during the coronavirus pandemic have become hotbeds of infection, paranoia, and fear. Essential workers, many of whom are black or Latinx, say that not only are they dealing with a lack of personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, and social distancing on the job. They also live in a state of constant suspicion: Who has the virus? Did I work with them? And would management inform me if I did?