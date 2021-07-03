Are self-driving cars safe? Highway regulator orders industry to cough up the data

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has repeatedly claimed vehicles driven on Autopilot are safer than human drivers, but he keeps the company's raw data private and his statistical analysis has been challenged by experts in the field. Tesla vehicles have been involved in deadly and spectacular crashes with Autopilot engaged.

NHTSA's current data collection systems and methods are decades old and focus on the number of fatal crashes per year. "By mandating [automated vehicle] crash reporting, the agency will have access to critical data that will help quickly identify safety issues that could emerge in these automated systems … gathering data will help instill public confidence that the federal government is closely overseeing the safety of automated vehicles," said Steven Cliff, the agency's acting administrator.

An incident involving an automated driving system that was operating within 30 seconds of a crash must be reported if anyone is sent to a hospital; if a vehicle is towed away; if an air bag is deployed; or if a pedestrian, bicyclist or the like is involved.

The collected data will help everyone from lawyers to regulators to technology companies to the general public understand safety issues as automated vehicles increasingly appear on public roads.